Perreh Bi Festival celebrates Gambian culture

By Sirrah Touray

The first edition of ”Perreh Bi” Festival took place on 8 November at Palma Rima Beach, offering a vibrant celebration of Gambian culture, gastronomy, and sports in a family friendly environment. The festival is organised by FlexFusion and supported by the International Trade Centre (ITC). It aims to promote domestic tourism while providing sustainable income opportunities for seasonal workers in the tourism and creative industries. This colorful event featured traditional wrestling, beach volleyball, cultural performances, and authentic Gambian cuisine, attracting families and holiday makers. According to Ndey Fatou Jabang “Perreh Bi” is derived from the Wolof phrase “Tati Perreh Bi,” meaning the shore, highlighting the importance of Gambia’s coastline as a cultural and recreational space. Jabang reiterated the importance of empowering young people through cultural and creative activities, adding that the festival is part of a wider effort to promote domestic tourism and cultural pride.

ITC country representative, Yusufa Keita also emphasised the festival’s role in promoting both domestic and international tourism while showcasing local talent and cultural heritage. The festival supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing a platform for vendors to sell Gambian handicrafts, traditional foods, and other products, thereby encouraging year round employment beyond the usual tourist season.

Ya Awa Nyassi, creative industry development consultant, stated that the “Perreh Bi” festival is unique in offering a family friendly beach event, something rarely seen in the country’s tourism calendar. The initiative is designed to encourage Gambians to explore and appreciate their own cultural assets while also attracting international visitors.Organisers hope the event will become a regular feature in The Gambia’s tourism calendar, supporting local businesses and enriching the cultural life of the nation by reconnecting Gambians with their heritage and natural environment.