MRCG holds first ever data science summit

By Fatou Gassama

The Medical Research Council The Gambia (MRCG at LSHTM) on Wednesday held the first ever data science summit and AI application to health research.

The summit held at Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Center, under the theme; “Empowering Gambian Health Research Through Data Science and AI,” aims to highlight the transformative role of data-driven innovation in advancing public health and research capacity in The Gambia and beyond. It also provides an opportunity to foster engagement with national and international partners, and promote collaboration across sectors to strengthen data science for health research.

Dr. Bubacarr Bah, head of data science at MRCG, said artificial intelligence has the potential to transform health and health care delivery across the world.

He disclosed that his department has been working on a series of awareness raising activities to involve stakeholders around AI and health research in the country. Dr Bah noted that some of their outreach activities include school engagements in LRR, CRR, URR, and North Bank to motivate and inspire students to think about data science as career opportunities. These activities, according to him, are not only helping to showcase the trend of AI but also stimulate people;s interest in AI.

Professor Umberto D Alessandro, MRCG director, emphasised the importance of the theme “Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Application to Health Research” adding that MRCG will continue to advance innovation in research and health care delivery. The summit is organised as part of activities in commemoration of data science awareness month.