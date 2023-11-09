“Accelerating investments towards agrifood systems transformation in West Africa and the Sahel” at the 15th Multidisciplinary Team Meeting

- Advertisement -

November 1, 2023-Dakar- The FAO Sub-Regional office for West Africa (SFW) is organizing its 15th annual multidisciplinary team (MDT15) meeting in hybrid mode from November 28 to December 1st, 2023, in Banjul, Gambia, under the theme: “Accelerating investments for the transformation of agrifood systems in West Africa and the Sahel”.

The 15th MDT is focused on FAO’s corporate and regional initiatives, subregional priorities, and flagship programmes. The main objective is to deliberate on how to foster effective partnerships between FAO and stakeholders in the subregion for sustained and efficient delivery of programmes that ensure better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind.

This event provides a platform for reflection by different FAO units, member countries, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), specialized institutions and other key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to jointly review achievements and challenges, while designing approaches to build upon successes and address constraints.

- Advertisement -

Interactive discussions, exchange of information and knowledge on pertinent development and partnership issues on FAO’s work in West Africa and the Sahel both at national and supra-national levels, are hallmarks of the MDT in a sub-region where vulnerable populations are estimated at about 7 million people, if not more.

FAO members, key stakeholders and partners will review the most suitable options and solutions to jointly address the challenges linked to the pressing need for the transformation of agri-food systems, and jointly identify investment opportunities and innovative financing mechanisms, while raising awareness on technology and innovation and their importance in building resilient agri-food systems in the West African sub-region.

The meeting will address FAO’s strategic focus to accelerate the change in the transformation of agrifood systems in West Africa and the Sahel

- Advertisement -

Kindly save the above-mentioned dates in your calendar. We look forward to seeing you to ensure a successful media coverage of the opening ceremony chaired by Dr. Demba Sabally, Minister of Agriculture on Tuesday, 28 at 9:00 a.m and closing on Thursday 30 November 2023, at the “Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center” in Banjul.