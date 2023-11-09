NCCE speaks on backway crisis

- Advertisement -

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) offers its deepest condolences to the families, relatives, and the entire Gambian community in the wake of the recent tragedy involving Irregular Migration, which claimed the lives of numerous Gambian youths.

NCCE expresses profound concern regarding the recent surge in the number of Gambian youths embarking on perilous journeys to Europe, resulting in significant loss of lives and resources, and impacting families nationwide.

The NCCE urgently implores parents and relatives to refrain from sponsoring and encouraging youths to undertake such hazardous ventures.

The current surge of irregular migration among Gambian youths bound for Europe has wrought devastating consequences, with many lives lost at sea and families left in mourning. This loss reverberates not only within individual families, but also carries broader implications for the country’s overall development, as our invaluable human capital diminishes.

While we empathize with the aspirations and dreams of our young people, it is crucial to underscore the importance of pursuing safe and legal avenues to achieve their objectives. The risks associated with irregular migration are far too immense, and the loss of lives is a tragedy that touches us all. The NCCE also urges pertinent institutions to bolster surveillance and take immediate action to combat this menace. We call upon law enforcement agencies to redouble their efforts in identifying and prosecuting the individuals and networks involved in facilitating irregular migration. Those responsible must be held accountable for exploiting the vulnerability of our young people and jeopardizing their lives.

Furthermore, the NCCE advocates for a comprehensive national dialogue to scrutinise the root causes of this migration crisis. It is imperative to fathom why so many Gambian youths are

compelled to undertake such perilous journeys, and address the underlying factors that lead them to make such desperate choices. We must collaborate as a nation to devise sustainable solutions and provide better opportunities for our youth within the country.

Additionally, we implore the government and development partners to reevaluate existing migration interventions and assess their effectiveness. It is vital to pinpoint deficiencies and shortcomings in these programs and interventions, and implement corrective measures to ensure their efficacy. Coordinated, multifaceted initiatives are imperative to tackle the socio-economic challenges encountered by our young people, offering them viable alternatives to risky migration.

Young people need to be aware that they need not jeopardize their lives. With diligence and dedication, success can be attained without resorting to irregular routes to Europe.

The NCCE calls upon all stakeholders, including parents, communities, civil society organizations, and the government, to unite in addressing this urgent issue. Together, we can forge a brighter future for our youth, where they can flourish and contribute to the advancement of our cherished nation.