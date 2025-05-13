African journalists visit Chinese academy, museum

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

African journalists from Anglophone countries, currently in China for a seminar organised by CICG, were privileged to explore the depths of Chinese history and culture.

The visiting journalists began their journey at the Yuelu Academy, founded in 976 AD, one of the oldest academies globally, situated at the foot of Yuelu Mountain in Changsha, Hunan.

- Advertisement -

The academy, a venerable institution that has stood for over a thousand years, breathes with quiet wisdom of ages.

The tour began in the main hall, where the echoes of lectures and debates still linger. They were walked through courtyards shaded by ancient trees, each step a journey through history.

The guide painted vivid pictures of the scholars who once walked in these halls, their minds ablaze with ideas.

- Advertisement -

Journalists toured the libraries, the classrooms, and the living quarters, each space a testament to the academy’s commitment to knowledge.

Leaving the academy, they carried with them not just memories, but a deeper appreciation for the enduring power of education and the rich tapestry of Chinese culture.

Their cultural exploration continued at the Changsha Jiandu Museum, where they delved into the world of ancient Chinese writing.

Welcomed by Ms Wang Li, the journalists were guided through the history of “Jiandu,” the bamboo and wooden slips that served as the primary medium for writing before the widespread use of paper.

Ms Wang explained how Jiandu, made from narrow strips of bamboo or wood, was used for various purposes, from official documents and legal texts to literary works and personal letters. Government officials used them for administrative tasks, while scholars and writers created books and recorded historical events.

The journalists learned about the laborious process of writing on Jiandu with brush and ink, with the slips then bound together to form “books.”

This visit highlighted the crucial role Jiandu played in preserving and transmitting knowledge throughout ancient China, providing a tangible link to the past.