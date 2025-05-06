African journalists witness China’s agric innovation at CAAS

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Journalists from Anglophone African countries, currently in Beijing for a seminar organised by CICG Institute of International Studies and Training and funded by the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Commerce, Tuesday visited the Chinese Academy of Agriculture and Science (CAAS).

The visit to the Institute of Vegetable and Flower Department, provided the journalists a firsthand glance into China’s leading research institute dedicated to advancing agricultural technologies and practices.

The journalists were captivated by the vibrant colours, diverse array of plants, the advanced greenhouses and innovative cultivation techniques employed at the institute.

The journalists were sensitised on the peony flower, known as the symbol of China, and its cultural, medicinal, ornamental, and edible values.

Professor and Peony Specialist, Ms Xiuxin Zhang, said the flower’s rich history, dated back to the Book of Poetry (2500 years ago), and its diverse uses in skincare, medicine, and even the production of wine, beer, and tea.

Ms Yanning Zhai, Deputy Director of CAAS, provided a brief history of the Academy and its mission: “To drive fundamental discoveries, create exceptional training environments, foster technological innovations, promote a more nutritious diet, and accelerate the economic growth of rural areas”.

The visit offered valuable insights into the crucial role of agriculture in China’s development and the importance of scientific innovation in this field.

The journalists gained a deeper understanding of the research conducted to improve crop yields and develop sustainable farming practices, leaving with a renewed appreciation for China’s commitment to agricultural advancement.

One of the Journalists who visited the institute Ms Susan Kimachia from Kenya described her experience as thought provoking and insightful.

Susan added: “The use of innovative research and time spent to perfect facets of science that can ensure food security for all is admirable. Research gathered at the institute will help the world achieve great strides towards ensuring global citizens are fed balanced meals even with minimal resources and spaces”.

She also said that full use of every part of a plant and value addition witnessed are key components that they will take away and encourage back home.