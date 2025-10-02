Africell awards employee team for vocational training initiative

- Advertisement -

Africell has recognised the winners of its first Employee Competition, an initiative launched in May to celebrate Labor Day and the company’s 25th anniversary. The awards ceremony took place on Friday, September 26th, with management and staff gathered to celebrate the creativity and commitment of employees.

The competition encouraged staff to propose community-focused projects in line with Africell’s values and anniversary slogan, “For Africa”. Six projects were submitted, each tackling pressing issues in education, youth empowerment, health, and the environment.

“We are proud of the enthusiasm our employees showed. Their ideas highlight the impact we can have when we listen to our staff and give them the space to design solutions that matter”, said HR Director Soma Ann. “Each proposal submitted here carries with it the potential to affect real change: improving lives, solving local challenges, building community measures, and creating sustainable benefits beyond the walls of this organization”.

The winning proposal, “Skill Growth and Success,” was developed by a team of four women. Their project focuses on vocational training for high school graduates, equipping them with practical skills to start businesses, become self-reliant, and contribute to their communities.

Team representative Hawanatou Deen explained: “We live in a country where not everyone goes to university and the majority of people depend on remittances from their relatives abroad. With this project we want to give high school graduates skills they can use to start their own businesses, become independent and support their local communities.”

Africell’s CEO Hussein Diab Ghanem commended the initiative, saying: “This competition demonstrates that Africell’s strength lies not just in our services, but in our people. We are committed to making this project come true, and we look forward to finding the right partners for that, because we know that by empowering young Gambians through skills development, we are investing in the country’s future.”

The competition underscored Africell’s commitment to empowering both its workforce and the wider community. The “Skill Growth and Success” project now serves as an example of how employee-led initiatives can bring lasting benefits to society.