UNDP trains security personnel on governance

By Olimatou Coker

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered with the Office of National Security (ONS) to deliver a 5-day training program on security governance and reform for security personnel and institutions in The Gambia.

Held at the Metzy Residence hotel recent, the training, supported by the UN Peacebuilding Fund and partner agencies UNODC and OHCHR, aims to build professional, accountable, and inclusive institutions that function under democratic and civilian oversight.

The participants were introduced to deeper Security Sector Governance and Reform (SSG/R) core concepts, principles, and tools.

The training adapted international knowledge to the national context, deepening local understanding and ownership of SSR processes.

According to the organisers, a national SSR training manual will be designed for ongoing and future sustainable capacity-building efforts.

Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Country Representative, emphasized the importance of security sector reform in promoting peace and stability. She highlighted the training’s focus on core SSR concepts, democratic oversight, human rights, professionalism, and gender inclusivity.

Colonel Omar Bojang, Deputy National Security Adviser, noted that the training is a key part of their institutional plans, aimed at introducing participants to SSG/R concepts and fostering engagement with key actors in the security sector.

“It will ensure that security personnel are better equipped to support security sector reform, enhance collaboration between security institutions, civil society, and oversight bodies and increase integration of human rights and gender equality into SSR processes,” he said.

Abdou Sowe, a representative from the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence, welcomed the initiative, acknowledging UNDP’s capacity support initiatives. He emphasised the importance of security services in protecting lives and promoting transparency.

The training is envisaged to strengthen security institutions, enabling them to deliver safe, impartial services and uphold human rights and accountability.

The SSG/R training also provides a framework for building professional, accountable, and inclusive institutions that function under democratic civilian oversight.

According to the organizer, by ensuring respect for human rights, gender equality, and the rule of law, The Gambia is taking a significant step towards lasting peace, stability, and development.