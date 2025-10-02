24 local council planners conclude training on effective planning

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) has successfully concluded a 5-day training program on effective planning for 24 local council planners from across The Gambia’s 8 local councils. The training, held at Tendaba Camp in the Lower River Region, was supported by the EU-UNDP GREAT project.

The training aimed to enhance the expertise of participants in planning, finance, and administrative units. GALGA President Mahamadou Ceesay described the training as a “refresher course” that reminded council staff of their core responsibilities.

- Advertisement -

He emphasised the importance of implementing knowledge gained during the training, stating, “Knowledge without implementation is nothing; we must be change agents in our councils.”

The participants were introduced to effective planning approaches to improve their skills in developing strategic plans.

The training covered resource mobilisation strategies to help local councils secure funding and technical support.

- Advertisement -

The participants also gained knowledge on establishing good monitoring systems to ensure quality service delivery.

Lamin Marri, Chief Executive Officer of Mansakonko Area Council, praised the training, saying it was timely given the revelations from the just concluded Local Government Commission of Inquiry.

He noted that the training equipped participants with tailor-made knowledge to operate strictly within the law.

Aminata Ndongo, Director of Administration at Brikama Area Council, emphasised the need for local councils to stop complaining and start fixing gaps to deliver services effectively.

Mamoudou Bah, Senior Assistant Officer from the Ministry of Lands, highlighted the importance of collaboration between the ministry and local councils to address challenges and improve service delivery.

The training marked a significant step towards building the capacity of local council planners. Participants are expected to apply the knowledge gained during the training to improve planning, resource mobilisation, and monitoring in their respective councils.

According to stakeholders, by working together, local councils and the ministry of lands can address challenges and deliver quality services to citizens.