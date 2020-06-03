Alkalo sent to Mile 2 for machete attack

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Brikama Magistrates’ Court yesterday sent Alagie Jobe, the alkalo of Madina Nema-Su to the Mile 2 state central prison.

The village headsman was remanded for slashing the right hand of one Momodou Kanteh, with a machete on Monday in Farato.

Madina Nema-Su is a hamlet situated between the Kombo Central villages of Farato and Bafuloto.

The alkalo was charged with a single count of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

However, he denied guilt when the charge was read to him. He was unrepresented.

Police prosecutor Inspector Kemo Manneh objected to a bail for Alkalo Jobe citing the medical state of the victim who was admitted to the main referral hospital in Banjul.

He said police detectives were conducting investigations.

Consequently, Magistrate Penda Sowe ordered the accused to be remanded.

It is not clear from the bill of indictment what led to the aggravated discord resulting in the machete attack.

The matter was adjourned to 11 June for hearing.