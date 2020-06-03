31 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
News

Alkalo sent to Mile 2 for machete attack

330
Inspector Manneh
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Brikama Magistrates’ Court yesterday sent Alagie Jobe, the alkalo of Madina Nema-Su to the Mile 2 state central prison.
The village headsman was remanded for slashing the right hand of one Momodou Kanteh, with a machete on Monday in Farato.
Madina Nema-Su is a hamlet situated between the Kombo Central villages of Farato and Bafuloto.

- Advertisement -

The alkalo was charged with a single count of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
However, he denied guilt when the charge was read to him. He was unrepresented.
Police prosecutor Inspector Kemo Manneh objected to a bail for Alkalo Jobe citing the medical state of the victim who was admitted to the main referral hospital in Banjul.
He said police detectives were conducting investigations.
Consequently, Magistrate Penda Sowe ordered the accused to be remanded.
It is not clear from the bill of indictment what led to the aggravated discord resulting in the machete attack.
The matter was adjourned to 11 June for hearing.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRising from a crisis – A more self-reliant Africa after coronavirus?
Next articleRawdatul prexy calls on imams to obey Covid-19 restrictions
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

GAMBIAN SOLDIER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The Gambia yesterday registered a new Coronavirus case, making the total number of cases to 26. According to the health ministry, the new confirmed case...
Read more
News

US Ambassador cautions against violence

The US ambassador to The Gambia, has spoken on the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of police, the universal...
Read more
News

Gov’t to carry out more demolitions

By Omar Bah The Ministry of Lands is planning to continue with the demolition of properties it said are built on illegally appropriated land. Speaking at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Dr samateh

GAMBIAN SOLDIER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The Gambia yesterday registered a new Coronavirus case, making the total number of cases to 26. According to the health ministry, the new confirmed case...
us ambassador

US Ambassador cautions against violence

sanyang

Gov’t to carry out more demolitions

Baba Drammeh

Rawdatul prexy calls on imams to obey Covid-19 restrictions

Inspector Manneh

Alkalo sent to Mile 2 for machete attack

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions