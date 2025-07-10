Alliance française commemorates world environ day

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

In a compelling show of solidarity for global environmental action, the Alliance française de Banjul, under the auspices of the French Embassy and in partnership with the Gambia Tech Project and several collaborators, recently commemorated world environment day.

The day witnessed a series of activities that brought together young people, students, environmental experts, innovators, and regional partners.

Held at the Alliance Française grounds in Kanifing, was organised under the global 2025 theme: “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.”

The celebration featured a rich blend of exhibitions, workshops, film screenings, youth-led climate initiatives, and an interactive panel discussion, all aimed at fostering awareness, participation, and innovation around environmental sustainability.

The event space was transformed into a hub of inspiration and activism, with climate advocates and eco-entrepreneurs showcasing practical solutions and indigenous innovations focused on climate adaptation.

Addressing the occasion, Stephane Dovert, the Chargé d’Affaires of the French Embassy, said the importance of international cooperation and community engagement in combating environmental degradation is crucial.

He praised Gambian youth for their growing involvement in climate advocacy and reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting sustainable development initiatives across the country.

“This day is more than a commemoration; it is a call to action. We are proud to support platforms where local and regional actors can engage and innovate in the face of our shared environmental challenges,” he stated.

Julie Regnier, a representative from Alliance Française de Banjul, expressed gratitude to partners and attendees, highlighting the institution’s evolving role as not only a cultural centre but also a space for dialogue and action on critical global issues such as climate change.

“This day makes us energised to keep fighting and keep building bridges and making sure policies are implemented and decisions taken at all levels required both locally, nationally and globally to protect our environment”, she stated.

The commemoration was greeted with a dynamic panel discussion, bringing together experts including an operations officer from soil solution, a climate-focused organisation working on soil regeneration and sustainable agriculture practices.

Abdoul Aziz Sidibe, a participant underscored the urgent need to rethink land use, particularly in rapidly urbanising areas in The Gambia and the Sahel region.

“Restoring our soil means securing our food systems and protecting our future. The solution starts at the grassroots level,” he said.

Mr Sidibe said the day is specifically to raise awareness of the students that have been invited and also the essential workers from different communities in The Gambia to help understand how soil is crucial in their society most especially when it comes to protecting the environment.

Marie Thouventot, an exhibitor from Senegal, who journeyed across borders to participate, showcased a powerful initiative promoting women-led agroecology and sustainable development.

She emphasised that “empowering women in agriculture is not just about food security … it is about protecting biodiversity, preserving traditional knowledge and building sustainable livelihoods for future generations”.

Her presence reflected the regional spirit of collaboration, and she called for more cross-border youth engagements to accelerate climate-smart practices.

The event also provided a platform for Gambian youth climate actors to lead workshops and showcase environmentally sustainable projects ranging from plastic recycling to digital tools for tracking deforestation. Their presentations resonated with attendees and echoed the rising influence of youth voices in the environmental sector.

Film screenings later in the evening offered visual narratives on the impact of climate change, further deepening public awareness and stirring reflection among participants.

This year’s celebration not only commemorated World Environment Day but also solidified the role of Alliance Française de Banjul as a hub for environmental consciousness and youth empowerment in The Gambia.

As climate challenges continue to intensify, events like this highlight the power of collective action–driven by culture, technology, and transnational partnerships–to pave the way for a greener and more resilient future.