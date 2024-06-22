Alliance Francaise, Musician Union to mark World Music Day with free concert.

- Advertisement -

Alliance Francaise Banjul in collaboration with Gambia Musician Union brings International Music Day to the public through a fun-filled schedule of events including an open concert dedicated to local

artists.

The concert will be held at the Alliance gardens from 7pm today and will be performed by artists;

Barhama Cham, Awa Bling, Jali Rohey Kanuteh, Faya Ngum, Papa Njie Gambia and Jally Naya.

Other events of the day will include exhibitions, dance and chess workshops, visual art workshops and

video games among others. International Music Day also known in French as Fete de la Musique, observed on June 21 is the

world’s largest annual event for celebrating and honouring the spirit, value and benefits of music and

appreciates its importance in everyday life.

Officially launched in 1982, in France, Music Day is celebrated in over 120 countries promoting

peace and positivity, providing free concerts to all music enthusiasts and creating a platform for artists

to demonstrate their talents and abilities to the rest of the world.

The secretary general of the Musician Union Ali Cham known as Killa Ace, said the day offers an

occasion to celebrate music and musicians as well as the contribution of music towards a more

positive, peaceful and harmonious society.

“For several years now we have partnered with Alliance Francaise Banjul to commemorate this day. We invite artists and avail them a platform to showcase their skills and talents and provide a thrilling ambience for the audience. Alliance has been very influential and supportive to artists in the Gambia and we hope this partnership will continue to grow stronger and stronger,” he stated.

The secretary general described music as a universal language that transcends all boundaries and

unites all, adding that the concert will empower artists and serve as a platform to inspire upcoming

and aspiring musicians.