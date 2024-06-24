Cuba joins South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice

- Advertisement -

Pres release

In correspondence with the firm and sustained commitment to support and contribute as much as possible to legitimate international efforts to put an end to the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people, the government of the Republic of Cuba has decided to intervene in the contentious procedure initiated by the Republic of South Africa against the State of Israel before the International Court of Justice.

Taking into account the provisions of Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, and in strict observance of its obligations as a State Party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Cuba will make use of its right to present, as a Third State, its interpretation of the norms of the Convention that Israel has flagrantly violated with its actions in the illegally occupied Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

The main objective of the lawsuit filed before the main judicial body of the United Nations is to stop the atrocities against the Palestinian people as a result of the disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force by Israel.

Israel, with complete impunity, protected by the complicity of the United States government, ignores its obligations as an Occupying Power under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Genocide, Apartheid, forced displacement and collective punishments cannot have a place in today’s world, nor can they be tolerated by the international community. Justice and respect for the Charter of the United Nations and International Law must prevail.