Arbitration Committee set up the hear URR football dispute

The dispute between the Upper River Regional Football Association and four football clubs will now be tackled by an arbitration committee as directed by a court which placed an injunction on the regional body’s activities on the request of the clubs. In the last few days the court granted the prayers of the counsel for the URRFA to refer the matter to the internal remedial process within the football structures.

According to reliable sources, the Gambia Football Federation will on Thursday launch an arbitration committee to deal with the issue. Our source said the committee would be chaired by Modou Drammeh and comprises two other persons Lamin Sanneh and Kebba Massaneh Ceesay. Baboucarr Camara, director of communications at the GFF, will serve as secretary.