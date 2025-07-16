spot_img
spot_img
26.4 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 17, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Arbitration Committee set up the hear URR football dispute

- Advertisement -

The dispute between the Upper River Regional Football Association and four football clubs will now be tackled by an arbitration committee as directed by a court which placed an injunction on the regional body’s activities on the request of the clubs. In the last few days the court granted the prayers of the counsel for the URRFA to refer the matter to the internal remedial process within the football structures.
According to reliable sources, the Gambia Football Federation will on Thursday launch an arbitration committee to deal with the issue. Our source said the committee would be chaired by Modou Drammeh  and comprises two other persons Lamin Sanneh  and Kebba Massaneh Ceesay. Baboucarr Camara, director of communications at the GFF, will serve as secretary. 

Previous article
Diomaye, Sonko, and the battle for the soul of a revolution
Next article
My personal reflection on the dictator is us by Alhagie Saidy-Barrow.
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions