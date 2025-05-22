Assembly unveils 2025-2029 Strategic Plan

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

In a significant stride towards strengthening democratic governance and legislative performance, the National Assembly on Friday officially launched its Strategic Plan for 2025–2029.

Held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the launching event attracted several high profile delegates including the EU Ambassador, senior government officials and top dignitaries.

The plan is designed in partnership with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), with support from the European Union.

The 2025–2029 Strategic Plan outlines comprehensive goals aimed at enhancing the institutional capacity of the legislature. It provides a structured framework to guide the Assembly’s operations and development over the next five years.

Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow, emphasised the critical role of the National Assembly in nation-building, transparency, and institutional accountability.

“This Strategic Plan is not just a document, it is a bold declaration of intent, a roadmap that sets the tone for a more responsive, transparent, and effective National Assembly — one that is capable of delivering on the democratic aspirations of the Gambian people,” VP Jallow said.

He commended the strategic foresight embedded in the plan and expressed the government’s full support for its implementation.

“The government of the Gambia is committed to supporting the initiatives that strengthen research capabilities, improve legislative drafting and ensure that parliamentary committees are well-resourced to scrutinise government policies and expenditures effectively,” he added.

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Speaker of the National Assembly, hailed the launch as a landmark achievement in the Assembly’s ongoing institutional reform journey.

“The success of this plan depends on collective dedication to its ideals. Let us embrace the responsibilities it entails with diligence, integrity and steadfast focus on serving our constituents and our country,” he added.

The European Union Ambassador in The Gambia, Ms Imma Roca I Cortes, described the initiative as a testament to the EU’s enduring commitment to democratic consolidation and governance reform in the country.

“This plan is owned by the National Assembly and is the result of broad-based consultation,” Ms Cortes noted.

“We are confident that its implementation will enhance democratic resilience in The Gambia and foster a legislative culture that is citizen-focused, transparent, and results-oriented.”

