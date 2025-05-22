Nigeria’s ValueJet commences operations in Banjul

- Advertisement -

Nigerian private airline ValueJet has commenced direct flight operations from Lagos to Banjul, The Gambia.

The first flight landed at the Banjul Airport Thursday evening with a delegation of airline executives and tourists. The maiden flight arrived to a tumultuous welcome at the airport and received among others by officials of the Gambia Tourism Board, Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, diplomats from the Nigerian High Commission in Banjul.

Officials say the initiative was to boost regional trade, regional tourism and exchanges as well as strengthen air connectivity within West Africa.

GCAA director of operations Abdoulie Colley said; “We welcome ValueJet with open arms. We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety and security. The records show that Gambia is a safe and compliant destination.”

He assured the airline of GCAA’s full regulatory support adding that their coming will go a long way in fostering stronger ties between Abuja and Banjul.

Nigerian High Commission representative, Kelechi Nwosu stated that “this moment showcases enduring brotherhood,” between Nigeria and Gambia.

He adds; “Such initiatives deepen both cultural and economic ties and support Gambia’s ambition of becoming a regional hub for tourism and commerce.

Representing The Gambia High Commission in Nigeria, Defense Adviser Assan Njie extended the government’s appreciation to ValueJet Airlines and all stakeholders, stating that “this inaugural flight marks the beginning of a promising journey.”

“We wish ValueJet a successful operation and look forward to the benefits this partnership will bring to both countries,” Njie said.