Bar Assoc prexy calls for enactment of Judicial Officers Remuneration Bill 

By Arret Jatta

The president of the Gambia Bar Association (GBA) Neneh MC Cham called for the enactment of the 2024 Judicial Officers (Remuneration and Other Entitlements) Bill while delivering a statement at the opening of the 2025 legal year yesterday.

“To promote the independence of the judiciary, the GBA urges enactment of the Judicial Officers Remuneration Bill 2024 in accordance with Section 1421 of the 1997 Constitution,” she said.

Ms Cham argued that the bill would ensure adequate remuneration for judicial officers to enable them to carry out the all-important job of adjudicating cases without fear or favour. The bill was tabled before parliament last September but stalled after a huge public outcry.

Ms Cham also demanded that the security of the judicial officers must be assured and called for the revival of Law Reform Commission.

“Mr Chairman, on legal reform, it is time the Law Reform Commission is revived. It has been dormant for quite some time. We humbly urge the ministry to pick up the process. It has been several years since several provisions of our statute books were recommended for repeal,” she said.

Additionally, she also noted that some criminal offences restricting freedom of expression were struck down by the Supreme Court in May 2018 because they were deemed “unreasonable, unnecessary and unjustified” in a democratic society, and are therefore inconsistent with provisions of the Constitution guaranteeing the right. She expressed her dismay that these offences are still in the existing Criminal Code. “Whatever happened to the Criminal Offence Bill of 2019 which was reviewed and validated several years ago?” she queried.

She also highlighted that her association often represents public concerns and that constructive criticism helps government identify and address the issues because feedbacks are “very important to guide government in improving public services, particularly those related to the legal and justice sectors”.

Ms Cham acknowledged government’s achievements in securing the endorsement of the Ecowas heads of state for the establishment of a special tribunal to try persons recommended by the TRRC for prosecution.

“We encourage government to follow the process through with urgency to ensure that the rule of law prevails by bringing accountability and justice. When this happens, true peace and reconciliation will inevitably flow,” she exhorted.