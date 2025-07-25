BASKETBALL FEDERATION APPEALS FOR CONSIDERATION BY ZONE II AFTER TEAM ACCIDENT

- Advertisement -

Following the discontinuation of its team’s journey to the Zone II AFRO basketball championship qualifiers in Guinea, The Gambia Basketball Federation has written an appeal to the governing body of the sport in the African Zone II, requesting for consideration for a possible spot in the continental championship.

The Gambian team was involved in car crash just before reaching Conakry the venue of the ZON II qualifiers, with many players sustaining injuries.

The qualifiers ended with Mali and Guinea booking tickets to the continental championship but Gambian officials hope that given the circumstances surrounding Gambia’s absence in the qualifiers, the country should be considered for a spot.

According to our source, the Gambian federation is expecting a response in the coming days.

Meanwhile the country’s Under -17 basketball team is part of the Gambia’s team to the multi—discipline ANOCA games in Algeria. Officials said with the current form and momentum of the basketball players and the game, the team is expected to come out with a medal.