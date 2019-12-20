Brufut Marathon donates to students

As part of its social corporate mandate, the Brufut Marathon Association yesterday presented ten sets of uniform, stationery and bags to ten orphans attending Brufut Lower Basic School in a drive to ease the burden of their scholastic pursuits.

Presenting the items to the students, the representatives of the Marathon, Mr Alieu Jallow and Mr Ousman Sanneh explained the marathon association’s policy of helping the vulnerable people particularly students in The Gambia.

The headmaster and the guardians of the beneficiaries expressed profound appreciation to the organization.

Brufut Marathon Association was founded in March 1994 and has been engaged in organizing long distance runs annually to keep the concept alive and when and where possible, conduct social interventions mainly through sponsoring students among other activities