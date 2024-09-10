CAF U-17QUALIFYING DRAW

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has been drawn in Group A of the Wafu Zone A U-17 qualifying tournament for the Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2025.

The draw was conducted yesterday at the headquarters of the Federation Senegalaise de Football in Dakar.

The Gambia is drawn alongside hosts Senegal, Liberia and Guinea in Group A, while Group B consists of Mali, Sierra Leone, Mauritania and Guinea Bissau.

The tournament will be held from 20 October to 3 November 2024 in Thies, Senegal.