Gambia Norway Cup in the spotlight

The Gambian team that took part in the recently concluded Norway Cup, the biggest global youth football tournament, is back.

According to Gambia Norway Cup representative Tijan Jaiteh, this year’s event proved the most competitive for the team which won the Under -16 title last year.

“This year, the team went one step further to compete in the Under- 17 category and though the boys did not reach the final, they played far more technically competitive football much to the admiration of international coaches and scouts that frequent the event. Winning the Under -16 cup last year have inevitably brought attention and lot of interest to the Gambian team resulting in trials for some of the players and partnerships with clubs,” Jaiteh a sports ambassador said.

Asked how the team is made of, Jaiteh said when he became the Norway Cup representative in The Gambia, he set up a team of technicians who worked with other stakeholders to hold scouting missions at various places in the country resulting in team drawn up with players from diverse places. “Also, people from many areas come on their own with players they recommend are good enough to be part of the team so we assess them to make decisions. The Norway Cup team is for the whole country,” Jaiteh said.

According to the former Gambia international, the Gambia’s football industry is blossoming with many people realising a vision to invest in the sport making the future of the young generation very promising. “As a former footballer, I think I owe it to the nation to work in the development of the game in the country. My ambition is to build a modern academy that will enlist, train and produce young talented players regularly. That is how it is done all over the world,” Jaiteh said.

Mr Jaiteh commended the stakeholders led by the ministry of sports, SOEs and institutions that partnered the team in its participation in the Norway Cup.