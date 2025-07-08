CDS tells soldiers to take ownership of GAF Credit Union

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Lieutenant General Mamat O Cham, has urged soldiers to take full ownership and be constructive members of the GAF Credit Union.

The CDS was addressing soldiers on Thursday during GAF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kanilai under the theme ‘ensuring compliance driven transformation and innovation for financially secure future in GAFCCU’.

He emphasised the importance of active participation and responsibility among soldiers to strengthen the financial cooperative that serves their welfare. This call aligns with the broader efforts to promote discipline, professionalism, and loyalty within the GAF under his leadership.

The GAF Credit Union, which counts thousands of members including active military personnel, offers a platform for soldiers to save money securely and access affordable loans. By encouraging soldiers to be engaged as constructive members, CDS Cham aims to foster a culture of financial prudence and mutual support within the armed forces community.

This directive complements CDS Cham’s broader leadership approach, which includes demanding excellence and vigilance from soldiers, especially those in high-profile roles such as the State Guard Battalion. His leadership focuses on operational readiness, discipline, and the welfare of troops, which includes financial well-being through institutions like the credit union.

CDS Cham further implored on others who are not yet registered with the Union to come on board to strengthen the financial muscles of the men and women in uniform.

He said the credit union has a long-term ambition to be upgraded into a GAF bank.

“The future belongs to those who dare to dream and plan. I am encouraged by the long-term vision of upgrading GAF Credit Union into a full-fledged Armed Forces Bank. Such a move, while ambitious, is consistent with the growth trajectory we have seen,” he said.

CDS Cham added that the GAF command is ready to provide the institutional backing and support required to bring this vision to reality.

“But as we plan for this evolution, let us remember that compliance must remain firm, innovation must be bold, and our transformation must always be member-centred,” he urged.

CDS Cham said one of the hallmarks of GAF’s Credit Union is that it touches lives beyond lending and savings. He said the recent allocation of affordable plots of land to soldiers in Siffoe is a case in point.

“What could be more empowering than enabling a soldier renting to own a piece of land.”

Cham highlighted that all these initiatives are possible thanks to the continuous transformation of the credit union. He encouraged the Board and Management of the Credit Union to negotiate on acquiring more land in other regions so that the benefits can be extended to more members.

“I call on every soldier, rating officer, and support staff to not only be a member but also to be an ambassador. Encourage your colleagues, family members, and civilians within your circles to join the GAF Credit Union. Let us also take an active interest in the affairs of the Union,” he added.