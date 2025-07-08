Nafa beneficiaries express gratitude

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In a heartwarming display of appreciation, beneficiaries of the Nafa project have come forward to share their stories of transformation and hope.

The beneficiaries are from Nianija, Wulli West, and Foñi Bintang Districts.

The Nafa cash transfer is a programme under Gambia Resilience Inclusion Skills and Equity (RISE) initiative funded by the World Bank group.

The project is implemented by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) in collaboration with the Department of Community Development (DCD) and the Directorate of Social Welfare (DSW). It is poised to provide a foundation for providing sustainable livelihoods to the poor and vulnerable. It has five components with various stakeholders from different institutions.

The “Nafa” programme is being implemented in the 20 poorest Districts in The Gambia. It provides bi-monthly cash transfer of D3000 and supports behavioural change activities in 17,000 extremely poor households for a period of 36 months.

The project, aimed at improving food security, has significantly impacted the lives of many Gambian families.

Since its inception, the Nafa project has provided cash transfer that translated into better incomes and food availability for beneficiary households.

One beneficiary from the Central River Region, Abdoulie Wanna, shared, “Before Nafa, I struggled to produce enough to feed my family. Now, with the support, I can send my children to school and provide for their needs.”

“I am very happy and grateful for the Nafa project and I pray for its continuity because people are benefitting from it and that is very important. My advice to people who are also benefitting is that let them invest it wisely.”

Ramatoulie Jallow, a beneficiary from Nianija District, said the project has been helpful.

“Nafa gave me the confidence and resources to start my own business. I am proud to contribute to my community’s food supply and earn an income.”

Beyond individual gains, the Nafa project has fostered community cohesion and resilience. Local markets have seen increased activity, and food prices have stabilised, benefiting the wider population.

Beneficiaries are hopeful that the project will continue and expand, reaching more communities across Gambia. They urge stakeholders and government officials to sustain support for initiatives like Nafa, which have proven to be lifelines for many.

The gratitude and joy expressed by Nafa beneficiaries underscore the transformative power of targeted support. As Gambia strives towards food security and economic growth, projects like Nafa serve as beacons of progress and hope for rural communities.