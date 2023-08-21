Celebrating a legacy: Serekunda East honors OJ with Super Cup crown

By Uthman A N Jeng

Characterised a display of both excitement and emotion, the Serekunda East Super Cup final was played Saturday as a tribute and testament to the enduring legacy of the late Omar Amadou Jallow, OJ.

The event was graced by Kebba Jallow, a cherished friend and current leader of the PPP, who thanked the organisers, the Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation for naming the trophy after the man who inspired and motivated youths in the entire Serekunda.

Modou Yousupha Cham, president of SESDO said the Super Cup is aptly named after OJ as a tribute to his visionary intervention and dedication for the advancement of Serekunda’s sports.

“Under my leadership, we’ll do everything possible to promote the legacy of OJ,” Cham said.

Mr Cham also revealed plans to name the mini stadium itself after OJ.

The late politician facilitated the creation of SereKunda East as a sports zone and inspired the creation of many iconic spaces today being used as sports venues in the entire Serekunda such as the Buffer Zone, ‘Mboyo’ field as well as Serekunda East mini stadium.

Amadou Jallow, one of OJ’s children, said the family is very happy and proud of the decision to honour his father. “It means they’ve not forgotten where it all started. My dad gave his time and energy to advance the interest of all youths and sports in Serekunda”, he said.

At the end of a grueling encounter later that evening, Rangers FC beat Juventus to earn their 16th trophy, elevating them to be one of the most successful teams in Serekunda East.

Sports Minister Bakary Y Badjie and a number of National Assembly members were in attendance.