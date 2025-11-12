Center for Budget Transparency scrutinise national budget

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

Center for Budget and Macroeconomic Transparency (CBMT) held a two budget scrutiny session to strengthen civil society involvement and participation in the national budget process.

The Center was founded in 2024 to promote budget transparency and citizen participation in national budget issues.

Executive director, Lamin Dibba, said the event is organised to enhance public participation and oversight in the national budget process to make it inclusive, just and equitable. He stressed that the national budget represents the voice of the masses which the civil society represents. According to him, recommendations made from these activities will be submitted to the National Assembly for inclusion in the national budget.

Tarik Kubach, EU representative noted that since 2017 the EU has supported budget support programmes as part of Gambia’s democratic transition including support for the National Development Plan, and public service reforms. He said the country received about 150 million Euros as part of this initiative.

Tango chairperson, Mrs Yadicon Njie Eribo stated the importance of citizens participation in national budget discourse. “The citizens need to know their national budget, they need to know how funds are generated and utilised to make informed decisions. She added that civil society organisations are better placed to promote accountability and good governance by making the governors responsive to the needs of the governed.