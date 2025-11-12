NDMA, CDRFI host training on gender-sensitive disaster risk finance

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence on Gender-Smart Solutions hosted a two-day training on Gender and climate disaster risk Ffinance and insurance (CDRFI) at the Bakadaji Hotel in Kololi.

The training aims to enhance awareness and strengthen national capacity on the gender dimensions of CDRFI among policymakers and key stakeholders.

- Advertisement -

NDMA executive, director Sanna Dahaba, emphasised the importance of addressing the gender-differential impact of climate change and disasters. He noted that women, particularly in rural and low-income settings often bear the heaviest burden of recovery due to existing gender inequalities in decision-making structures. “By integrating disaster risk financing into gender policy, we are not only strengthening resilience but also advancing equality, dignity, and opportunity for all,” Dahaba added.

Katrine Miles, consultant at the Centre of Excellence on Gender-Smart Solutions, highlighted the need for solutions to address climate risks through inclusive mechanisms that protect everybody from the inevitable loss and damage from climate change.

NDMA regional coordinator Lamine Saidy, expressed hope that the training would provide valuable input into the development of the NDMA gender policy.

- Advertisement -

He noted that the agency wanted to see the issue being translated to the grassroots level, and that the training was a crucial step towards promoting a gender-responsive, inclusive, and sustainable disaster management system.

The training targeting 40 participants forms part of Gambia’s efforts to address the impact of climate change and disasters, which have been increasingly affecting the country.