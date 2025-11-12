NAM Madi Ceesay elected board member at African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Serrekunda West lawmaker, Hon. Madi M.K. Ceesay was elected to the Continental Board of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) during its 9th Biennial General Meeting held in Accra, Ghana, from 7–9 November 2025.

The meeting brought together lawmakers from across the continent to review APNAC’s structure, strengthen cooperation, and find better ways to tackle corruption at both national and regional levels. Hon. Ceesay, who chairs the National Assembly’s Human Rights and Constitutional Matters Committee, is known for his strong stance on transparency and accountability. He will serve on the Board for two years following major constitutional changes within APNAC, including an expansion of leadership roles.

The new Board is led by Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin, who has promised to push the Network’s new direction and vision forward.

Hon. Ceesay will work alongside other Board members from Kenya, Cameroon, DR Congo, Rwanda, Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe, and Ghana. His election is seen as a major boost for The Gambia’s role in Africa’s fight against corruption and support for clean governance.