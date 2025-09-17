Champions League: bet on top battles with the best odds on 1xBet!

- Advertisement -

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, September 17

Vincent Kompany’s team started the season with a 5-match winning streak, turning the Allianz Arena into an impregnable fortress. Bayern haven’t conceded a single goal in front of their fans, while scoring 11 goals. With the arrival of Luis Díaz, the dynamic duo of Michael Olise and Harry Kane has become an unstoppable trio that leaves their opponents no chance.

Chelsea are also unbeaten in the new season and capable of putting up a fight against any opponent. João Pedro’s transfer has significantly strengthened the Blues’ attack, and Enzo Maresca’s team is now ready for the Munich test.

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid, September 17

Arne Slot’s last meeting with Diego Simeone almost ended in a fight. Since then, the Dutchman has moved from De Kuip to Anfield, but his desire to win every game remains unchanged.

Liverpool became the biggest newsmakers of the summer transfer window, spending nearly half a billion euros on new players. The investment paid off: the Reds started the season with four wins and are leading the Premier League, while the Opta supercomputer has named them the favorites to win the Champions League.

Atlético will start the tournament in their usual role as a dark horse and the most difficult opponent for all the big clubs. Diego Simeone knows how to organize his team’s defense, protecting his goal with impenetrable armour.

Manchester City vs Napoli, September 18

Manchester City hit a rough patch at the start of the season, but their crushing victory in the Manchester derby (3-0) gave them a confidence boost ahead of the Champions League kick-off. The upcoming game will be made even more exciting by the return to the Etihad of Kevin De Bruyne, the Citizens’ long-time leader and captain, who left rainy Manchester for sunny Naples this summer.

Napoli started the season with three convincing wins, conceding only 1 goal. Antonio Conte will certainly do his homework, preparing the team for this important match in the best possible way.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona, September 18

Eddie Howe breathed a sigh of relief after the scandalous departure of Alexander Isak. With the Swedish striker gone, St James’ Park isn’t bereft, and the Magpies’ fans already have a new hero — promising newcomer Nick Woltemade.

Barcelona have 3 wins in 4 La Liga matches and huge ambitions to prove themselves in the Champions League. The last time the Blaugranas lifted the most prestigious trophy in club football was 10 years ago. They’re hungry for major victories at the international level and came very close to triumphing last season.

