28 C
City of Banjul
Friday, September 4, 2020
type here...
Sports

CLUBS PLAN COVID-19 MEETING IN BRIMAKA SATURDAY

9
brikama fc
- Advertisement -

A number of Gambian football stakeholders including clubs and allied associations have confirmed they will meet on Saturday to discuss their position on the GFF’s Covid-19 disbursement plan. The GFF had approved D67 million to be spent mainly on stakeholders but some members of the football family have objected to some items on the list.

Victor Sambou, an official of Brikama United said the meeting which was initially planned last week will now hold at Brikama tomorrow.” It will be attended by club and allied association officials and it is important that all stakeholders attend it”, Sambou told The Standard. Meanwhile another group, the female football stakeholders reportedly not in agreement with the GFF over the disbursement plan, is also planning a meeting shortly after at the same venue.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEFSTH ACCUSED OF NEGLECTING PATIENT TO DIE
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

THE GEORGE GOMEZ I KNEW

Legendary Gambian sports administrator, historian and man of the people George Gomez died Tuesday night shocking his many admirers at home and abroad. He...
Read more
Sports

GFF READY TO DISBURSE COVID 19 FUNDS

The Gambia Football Federation yesterday announced it has approved the budget and finalised the appropriation of the FIFA Covid-19 Relief Support to the football...
Read more
Sports

EX- GAMBIA CAPTAIN PAPA SARR CORR DIES

The much admired former Real de Banjul ace and national team captain Papa Sarr Corr passed away in the early hours of Monday. He...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

brikama fc

CLUBS PLAN COVID-19 MEETING IN BRIMAKA SATURDAY

A number of Gambian football stakeholders including clubs and allied associations have confirmed they will meet on Saturday to discuss their position on the...
fatou

EFSTH ACCUSED OF NEGLECTING PATIENT TO DIE

albert market

Markets’ Union petitions Barrow over Covid 19 regulations

mc cham and momar

IEC awaits health clearance to conduct Niamina by election

catholic

President Barrow extends condolences to the Catholic community

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions