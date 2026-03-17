COACH MCKINSTRY ARRIVES TO UNVEIL SQUAD FOR SENEGAL MATCH

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Gambia coach Jonathan McKinstry arrived in town yesterday night to start preparations for the Gambia-Senegal friendly match scheduled for 31st March in Dakar.

The coach will announce his squad at a press conference at Football House tomorrow.

A source at the GFF said most, if not all players to be invited, are expected to gather in Banjul before flying to Dakar on 27th March since Senegal has already offered five days boarding to the Gambian team.

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The match is very much hyped in Dakar where The Gambia national team is now well respected following its good showing in recent years including two straight Afcon qualifications.

Having missed the last Afcon, The Gambia is under pressure to qualify for the next one in East Africa and Coach McKinstry is delighted with a god-sent opportunity for a test match against the African champions, Senegal, ahead of the qualifiers.

Senegal on the other hand has a World Cup to play and are not in any mood to waste any Fifa window to test their strength and gallery of players ahead of the global tourney in the United States. The match will be played at 16:00hrs at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadiou, Dakar.