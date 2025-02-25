Congratulations on the occasion of the 60th Independence Anniversary of The Republic of The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in The Gambia

Baba F Trawally

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullah wa barakatuhu, we are very much pleased and grateful to Allah Almighty that on Tuesday 18th February, 2025, our dear and beloved country, the great nation of The Gambia and her people witnessed and celebrated her 60th independence anniversary which marked the Diamond Jubilee Independence Celebration as well. As we celebrate the independence of our dear country, we should always reflect and ponder over the true spirit of independence and that great bond of brotherhood which join us together as a nation despite our diversity.

Sixty years of independence is a great milestone and one that we should all be grateful to Allah Almighty for, as a nation we should all come together and play our individual and collective roles to make sure that we make this great Nation a beacon of hope now and for generations to come. Indeed, we will have our differences in many aspects, but what is important is that we always make sure that we see The Gambia first in whatever we do. Everyone has a role to play in the development of this country. The citizens should be law-abiding and play their part whiles those who are entrusted to be in authority to steer the affairs of the country should do so with honesty, integrity, justice and loyalty. They should put the interest of The Gambia and her citizens first and do aware from putting personal or individual interest first. Let us all love this country as the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha(saw) said: “Love for one’s nation is part of faith.” If we do so, we will be able to achieve a lot together as a nation and make this beautiful country an envy of the world.

We should all remain united as brothers and sisters from one family sharing the same bond and having similar aspirations for our dear motherland the Gambia. Let us respect each other, respect our elders, care for our young ones and despite our diversity which is a beautiful thing, remain united at all times. Let us love for our brother what we love for ourselves just as the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha (saw) said: “None of you [truly] believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.” [Reported by Al-Bukhari and Muslim].

We should love this country and be ready to make every sacrifice to see that this country becomes better, it becomes a source of hope and a place where we and our future generations proudly call home. That can only be possible if we put our differences aside, reflect on our National Anthem which dictates that we strive and work and pray, that we may all live in unity, freedom and peace each day. Let us make sure that our actions are always guided by justice towards our common good and despite our diversity join together to prove man’s brotherhood.

On that note, on behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of The Gambia and on my own humble behalf, I am extending our heartfelt and sincere congratulations and prayers to the president, the first family, the entire cabinet, government, citizens and non-citizens residing in the country our sincere happy 60th independence anniversary. May Allah Almighty make this auspicious day and days to come be a source of purity, piety and righteousness. Ameen.

May Allah Almighty encompass and embrace our dear and beloved country The Gambia with His grace and mercy and raise the country in higher heights, success and progress under the bondage of brotherhood and unity and may He be your helper and be with you all and make us continue to enjoy and cherish the existing peace, security, stability and prosperity forever and ever. Ameen

Love for all hatred for none. To The Gambia ever true. God Almighty bless The Gambia. Wassalam.