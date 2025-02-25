 AGIB ARE INTER- BANK FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS

- Advertisement -

The year 2025 is panning out to be a special one for Arab Gambia Islamic Bank AGIB. The bank on Friday inaugurated an imposing new building as its headquarters on the plush Kairaba Avenue, and preceding that Thursday, was an MoU with GRA on tax collection.

The following day, Saturday, the bank’s players recorded a cup title victory.

In a grueling inter- bank football championship at the Brusubi Community Park, AGIB’s boys beat Bloombank 2-0 to lift late Governor Famara Jatta memorial cup. This is the third time AGIB reached the final in the championship’s history.

Coach Musa Leigh praised the dedication of his players, whom he said, worked very hard. He also attributed the success to the great motivation of the management. ’’ They have given us all what we asked for’’, he said.

The championship featured 11 banks including Central Bank of The Gambia , the organisers.