Logic Sports Academy sends another player to Jordan

Logic Sports Academy has exported another raw Gambian football talent to Jordan.

The latest is Modou Gibba,a youth player who left Saturday night to play for local Jordanian club Inglizia which is about to take part in a major international youth tournament in Dubai. The tournament also features youth teams from Chelsea, Real Madrid among other big names.

Gibba is the third player from Logic Sports Academy to have joined Inglizia FC.

Already, two players Alagie Ceesay and Alagie Secka, are at with the club and also attending the New English School in Jordan .

Meanwhile Logic Sports Academy coach Pascal Njie has arrived Jordan to check on the condition of the players in that country .