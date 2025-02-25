spot_img
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Sports

Logic Sports Academy sends another player to Jordan

Logic Sports Academy has exported another raw Gambian football talent to Jordan.

The latest is Modou Gibba,a youth player who left Saturday night  to play for  local Jordanian club Inglizia which is about to take  part in a major international youth tournament in Dubai. The tournament also features youth teams from Chelsea, Real Madrid among other big names.

Gibba is the third player from Logic Sports  Academy to have joined Inglizia FC.

Already, two players Alagie Ceesay and Alagie Secka, are  at with the club  and also attending the New English  School in Jordan  .

 Meanwhile Logic Sports Academy coach Pascal Njie has arrived Jordan to check on the condition of the  players in that country .

