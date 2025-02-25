Sneak peek into 2026 elections?

- Advertisement -

The past few weeks have been very interesting indeed with the two political parties in the country going head to head, so to speak, in the elections for councillor in Massembeh. The ward, in Kiang, was said to be a UDP stronghold as the seat was clinched by them in the previous election.

This by-election for councillor was indeed considered very important as it was seen as a test case for the two parties leading to the 2026 presidential elections. It was felt that the result will be an indication as to which way the upcoming presidential election will go.

As a result of this perception, the two parties gave it their all in the campaign. The National People’s Party of President Adama Barrow campaigned hard as most of the party big wigs descended on Massembeh to garner votes for their chosen candidate.

Some cabinet ministers, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, presidential advisers and many supporters of the NPP worked extremely hard to ensure that they take that seat.

The United Democratic Party on the other hand, worked hard, strategised and put in a lot of efforts to ensure that they retain that seat. The mayor of Kanifing Municipality and some other party bigwigs also descended on Massembeh to support their candidate.

Perhaps this was the most tightly fought battle for councillor seat the country has ever witnessed. The stakes, as they say, couldn’t be higher. Everyone was consumed by the elections in Massembeh.

Given the importance attached to this election, it is gratifying that it all went smoothly as there was no violence or confrontations reported before, during and after the election. This is commendable.

It is now time for both parties to sit down and study what has transpired in this elections and map out their strategies for the 2026 presidential elections.