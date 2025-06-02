CRS, partners convene stakeholders meeting to promote inclusive education

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS), in close collaboration with the Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD), the National Organisation for Disables and Orphans (NODO), and Special Olympics The Gambia, recently held a stakeholder meeting at the Gambia Pastoral Institute (GPI).

The meeting is part of a broader initiative under the 30-month project titled “Disability Inclusive Pathways: Empowering Children with Disabilities Through Education, Technology, and Play,” funded by the European Union. The project aims to promote inclusive education, advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs), and ensure that children—both girls and boys—living with disabilities in The Gambia are empowered through access to technology, education, and inclusive recreational activities.

- Advertisement -

This initiative comes at a crucial time when global attention is focused on the persistent marginalisation of persons with disabilities, particularly children, in accessing quality education and fully participating in community life. According to local advocacy groups, children with disabilities in The Gambia continue to face systemic barriers including stigma, infrastructural inaccessibility, and limited support services within mainstream education systems.

The objective is to engage in a critical and solution-focused dialogue on how to collectively enhance the rights, opportunities, and quality of life for persons with disabilities.

Sadina Alieu Jarjou, programme manager at CRS emphasised the organisation’s commitment to inclusive development.

- Advertisement -

“Today marks not just the beginning of a series of meetings but the foundation of a transformative journey for a Gambia where children with disabilities are given the opportunity to showcase their talents, one that plays the voices of persons with disability at the heart of policy dialogue, programme design and implementation”, he noted.

He said the project is a cornerstone of their collective effort to build a more inclusive Gambia they want, to ensure equal rights, opportunities and dignity for all persons regardless of their ability.

“Together we explore how we can transform systems and mindsets to ensure that children living with disabilities are also included and empowered to achieve their goals and objectives,” he remarked.

Sainey Camara, acting executive director at GFD said persons with disabilities in The Gambia are continuously facing the challenges of inequality and discrimination. “Therefore, we call for respect, promotion and protection of the fundamental rights and inherent dignity of persons with disabilities without any form of discrimination.”

Lamin Manneh, chairman, NODO expressed delight over the initiative saying empowering persons with disability is overwhelming.

“Giving us this opportunity and the ability to push this agenda, I believe one day the stigmatisation, segregation, and negligence against persons with disability by the state and other partners involved will be a thing of the past”.

The meeting concluded with concrete recommendations and a roadmap for strengthening disability-inclusive systems across the country, in alignment with The Gambia’s commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).