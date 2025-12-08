CUNS host annual model UN conference

- Advertisement -

Coaches of Influence Foundation (COIF) and the Secretariat of Coaches United Nations Simulation (CUNS) hosted the second model United Nations General Assembly in The Gambia at the Metzy Hotel on Saturday November 8.

More than 70 delegates including students of the University of The Gambia represented UN member States to address the theme; “Diplomacy at a Crossroad: Navigating Youth-Driven Solutions to Prevent Global Conflict”.

CUNS, a flagship program offered by COIF is a Model United Nations programme which aims to draw the UN system closer to young people and groom them to become global leaders equipped with knowledge and skills in diplomacy, politics, research, public speaking, critical thinking, problem solving and acceptable values of local and international standards.

In his opening remarks, secretary general of Gambia International Model United Nations General Assembly, Abdou Karim Badjie, noted that this initiative was launched with a vision to bring the ideals, values and spirit of the UN closer to younger people both in theory and practice. “We wanted young people to feel what diplomacy means, to experience negotiation not as politics but as partnership,” Badjie said. He stressed that diplomacy is not only limited to palaces and parliaments but equally gives young people the opportunity to dialogue and proffer solutions to global challenges.

- Advertisement -

On this year’s theme “Diplomacy at a Crossroad: Navigating Youth-Driven Solutions to Prevent Global Conflict,” Mr Badjie said it comes at a time when the world is witnessing a plethora of violent conflicts, human rights abuses and violation of international law and order. In the midst of this despair, he added, hope remains in the emergence of young voices who are ready to serve their roles as ambassadors of humanity. He reminded delegates to engage, dialogue and respect each country’s positions in their debates and come up with solutions to address problems facing the world.

Guest speaker, Professor Pierre Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, highlighted the important role young people play in reshaping today’s challenging world. “You are not rehearsing diplomacy; you are practising leadership. The debates you hold today mirror the conversations that shape real global agendas,”.

Speaking on the topic of job sustainability, minister Gomez noted that sustainability of jobs is ultimately the sustainability of justice, equality, and dignity, saying when young people have meaningful work, they build families, strengthen communities, and anchor peace and when they do not, instability follows. “So, job sustainability is not just an economic goal; it is a human security imperative. The conversation has shifted. The future of work is no longer something to await; it is something to architect. You are that generation of architects, builders of sustainable dreams, custodians of collective progress, and champions of purpose. So, as you debate, negotiate, and resolve in this Model UN, remember that you are not simulating the world; you are shaping it. Let your ideas be bold, your convictions unshakable, and your vision sustainable”.

- Advertisement -

The EU Ambassador Immaculada Roca i Cortés stated that young people have a critical role in fostering global peace, dialogue and diplomacy. She also pointed out the need to advocate for gender equality and work towards a more just and inclusive world, saying “Gender equality is not a women’s agenda; it is a human agenda”.