Ding-Ding Yiriwa federation celebrates youth day

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ding-Ding Yiriwa Federation, ChildFund – The Gambia, Foni Ding and Saama Kairo, on Tuesday celebrated international youth day of service.

The day-long activity held at the Tanji beach was celebrated in a form of beach cleanup exercises.

The initiative aimed to protect the coastline, promote environmental stewardship and inspire community responsibility. It showcased the commitment of young people to protecting marine life and preserving the environment.

The theme of the celebration focuses on “Youth Empowerment for a sustainable Future“.

Gallo Demba Bah, the Partnership Portfolio Specialist at Childfund, said a clean environment is crucial to child development and protection.

“The other thing that makes me very much excited is when I look around, I only see young people who are determined to make a change,” he said.

Tijan Touray, a participant underscores the significance of youth day.

“The international youth day is a call to action, encouraging all stakeholders to support and empower young people to become active, engaged and contributing members to society and country.”

International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12 to raise awareness about youth issues and promote their engagement in global development.

The day was established by the United Nations in 2000 to highlight the challenges faced by young people and to celebrate their contributions to society. The day serves as a platform for governments, organisations, and communities to draw attention to youth issues and encourage their active participation in legal, political, and social matters.