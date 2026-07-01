Dleag arrests 24 in nationwide anti‑drug crackdown

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By Olimatou Coker

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) arrested 24 suspects and seized multiple quantities of suspected prohibited and controlled substances during coordinated operations across The Gambia between 15 and 22 June.

Dawda Sanyang, DLEAG public relations officer, said the detainees include 22 Gambians, one Sierra Leonean and one Senegalese. Twenty‑three are male and one is female. Arrests were made in Kanifing Municipality, West Coast Region, Banjul and the Upper River Region.

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Notable cases include 41‑year‑old Kawsu Gassama of Tallinding, found in possession of two blocks of suspected cocaine; Lamin Sanyang of Bitta Village, linked to 35 bundles of suspected cannabis sativa; and Muhammed Lamin Touray of Basse, who allegedly had 381 ecstasy tablets, Sanyang said.

He added that officers recovered additional suspected cannabis sativa, skunk, hashish, crystal meth, kush and ecstasy from other suspects during the week‑long campaign.

The operations form part of DLEAG’s sustained effort to disrupt drug trafficking, dealing and substance abuse nationwide. All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.