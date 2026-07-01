Salam Financial Services donates computers to SGH laboratory

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By Fatou Gassama

Salam Financial Services has donated a set of brand‑new computers to the Laboratory Department of Serekunda General Hospital, strengthening the hospital’s push toward digital transformation and improved patient care.

The presentation ceremony at the hospital was attended by representatives from Salam Financial Services, hospital management, laboratory staff and other stakeholders.

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A Salam Financial Services representative highlighted the role of digital tools in improving efficiency, data management and patient outcomes. “Modern laboratories depend on accurate, timely data processing,” the representative said. “These new computers will streamline laboratory operations and improve record‑keeping.”

The hospital management welcomed the donation and noted the limits of public funding. The hospital, established in 2010, has steadily expanded services for the municipality but cannot meet all needs without partners. Management thanked Salam Financial Services — formerly Spasonic — for sustained support, saying the company declined a request for second‑hand machines and instead supplied new ICT equipment.

“This support will reduce our immediate ICT costs and allow us to redirect scarce funds toward essential supplies such as reagents and drugs,” hospital management said. They added that moving from manual records to electronic systems will make laboratory data retrieval instantaneous and strengthen overall service delivery.

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Modou Lamin Jobe, Salam’s head of operations, said the company has partnered with the hospital since 2016. Salam’s technical team assessed the department’s needs and supplied the most appropriate equipment; the company also pledged ongoing technical support.

Alimameh Taal, chairman of Salam Financial Services’ board, called healthcare a shared responsibility and urged greater public‑private investment in health infrastructure. He encouraged institutions to adopt digital solutions to reduce waste, modernise records and produce reliable data for planning.

Laboratory head Kalifa Sanneh delivered the vote of thanks, assuring donors that the equipment would be put to good use. He described the donation as a strong example of how partnerships can strengthen The Gambia’s health sector.