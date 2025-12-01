Door et Voor Gambia celebrates 2 years of giving back

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Door et Voor Gambia Foundation on Saturday marked its second-year anniversary with a heartfelt charity event held in Brikama, celebrating two years of dedicated service to Gambian communities through support from donors in the diaspora, particularly from Holland.

The event was a clear reflection of the foundation’s growing impact as dozens of beneficiaries received essential items, mainly bags of rice, aimed at supporting families during difficult times.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Saloum Jahateh, the country manager of Door et Voor Gambia, expressed pride over what the foundation has done since its inception.

He described the two-year journey as fulfilling and deeply rewarding. Mr Jahateh explained that the name “Door et Voor” symbolises the bridge built between the Gambian diaspora and their people back home, with the goal of giving back through love, unity, and generosity.

Founded by a group of Gambians and their European partners living abroad, Door et Voor Gambia has focused its efforts on providing support to schools, hospitals, vulnerable families, and even government institutions such as the fire and health services.

Mr Jahateh emphasised that the initiative is purely charitable, noting that their work is not for personal gain but for collective well-being. He thanked supporters from Holland and across Europe who continue to contribute to the foundation’s mission.

Beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation for the support. Many of them were contacted by family members abroad who nominated them for the donations. Mr Amara Badjie, one of the beneficiaries, explained that it was his first time receiving assistance from the foundation. He said the rice he received would help his family significantly and thanked the foundation for its generosity. Similarly, Mariama Jallow and Mustafa Fofana both expressed gratitude, highlighting the positive impact of the charity on their households.

Another recipient, Marie Koka, said she was sent by her sponsor from Holland to collect the rice, which will be used to prepare meals for schoolchildren. She commended the foundation and encouraged the team to continue with their good work, praying for more blessings and sustainability for the initiative.

The celebration not only marked the anniversary but also served as a reminder of the power of unity and community driven action. The foundation hopes to expand its activities and continue to touch more lives across the country.