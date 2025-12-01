MAJJ Foundation, Focus Project UK donate to KGH

- Advertisement -

The Kanifing General Hospital (KGH) has received a significant boost to its medical supplies through a generous donation from the MAJJ Foundation, in collaboration with Focus Project UK. The handover ceremony saw a range of crucial items presented to the hospital, aimed at enhancing patient care.

The donated items include nine pairs of crutches, one quadripod walking aid, three cartons of urinary catheters, three packets of drainage bags, and other day-time urinary drainage (leg bags). Also part of the consignment were disposable bags, disposable dry wipes, sanitary wipes, hygiene cups, and three cartons of adult diapers, all vital for daily hospital operations and patient comfort.

The event featured remarks from key representatives. Sulayman Jobe, Finance Admin Director of MAJJ Foundation, spoke on behalf of the donors, emphasising their commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives. Omar F Jammeh, Public Relations Officer for Kanifing General Hospital, expressed profound gratitude for the timely assistance, while Alieu Kummeh, the hospital’s Store Manager, acknowledged the practical impact these supplies would have on patient care and hospital efficiency.