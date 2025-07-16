spot_img
Sports

DRIVER, 2 FOOTBALL FANS DIED IN CAR CRASH

A driver and two football fans from Fatoto died after the car they were travelling on crashed on the Basse Highway on Monday. 
The vehicle, carrying players and fans from Basse, where a scheduled match between them and Saba-Tako village in a local tournament was called off due to heavy rains, crashed on while heading back to Fatoto.
A total of 17 people were hospitalised in Basse and Bansang. Three of them, the driver and two fans died while two critically injured passengers were evacuated to Banjul. The rest  are set to be discharged as of yesterday.
Police said the accident happened between Saja Kunda and Waliba Kunda and preliminary investigations  have indicated that a vehicle with  Registration Number BJL 3682 Z, driven by Malick Sillah, 29, of Fatoto, lost control.
The Gambia Football Federation yesterday extended condolences over the deaths to the families of the victims and the URR football fraternity.
“The GFF leadership has been in constant communication with our regional structures since the news of the accident broke. We are deeply saddened by this devastating incident and we pray for Allah to have mercy on the souls of the departed,” a statement from GFF said. Officials of the URR Regional Football Association visited the injured and bereaved families.

