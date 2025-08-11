Ecomig Ghancoy 9 donates educational, sanitary materials to schools in NBR

- Advertisement -

As part of its Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiatives, the Ghanaian Contingent (GHANCOY 9) of the Ecowas Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) carried out a significant humanitarian outreach at Farafenni Senior Secondary School located approximately 115km from Barra on Thursday, 31 July 2025.

Led by the Contingent Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ronne Yaw Agbemafle, the team donated a variety of essential materials including stationery, reading books and sanitary pads, aimed at supporting both the academic and personal well-being of students, especially girls.

Lt Col Agbemafle emphasised that the donation and educational session were part of GHANCOY 9’s commitment to strengthening civil-military relations, supporting girls’ education, and enhancing the social fabric of host communities.

The Principal of Farafenni Senior Secondary School Mr Abdou Gigo expressed profound gratitude to GHANCOY 9 for their generous support describing it as timely and impactful. He highlighted the positive impact the donation and the health education session would have on the students’ academic performance and personal development.

A key feature of the event was an interactive lecture on menstrual hygiene delivered to female students by Capt Victoria Yayira Galley. The session sought to educate and empower young girls on proper menstrual health management, reduce stigma, and promote confidence and school attendance among adolescent girls.

This humanitarian outreach is part of ongoing efforts by ECOMIG to foster peace, stability, and development through community engagement across The Gambia.

Sittanunku

Meanwhile, the troops also donated a variety of educational and hygiene supplies to Sittanunku Lower Basic and Nursery School.

The donation, which included stationery, reading books, and toothpaste, was presented by the Second-in-Command, Major Vincent Abdul Samed Dawda.

The items were received by Madam Hawa Touray, the Deputy Headmistress of the school, who expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the generous support toward the students’ academic and personal well-being.

This gesture is part of Ecomig Ghancoy 9’s ongoing efforts to build stronger ties with local communities and contribute positively to the development of education and public health in The Gambia.