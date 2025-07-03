Ecowas to prioritise digital learning for subregion’s future

- Advertisement -

The Ecowas Parliament has declared education technology a non-negotiable tool for West Africa’s future, expressing its commitment to digital transformation in the region’s education sector.

This announcement emerged from a joint committee meeting in Dakar, Senegal, where the focus was on embedding education technology and innovation as vital instruments for regional development.

Second Deputy Speaker Adjaratou Tralee New Coulibaly, representing Speaker Hadja Memounatou Ibrahim, underscored West Africa’s urgent need to embrace new learning models. She highlighted Ecowas’s long-standing proactive stance since the 2003 Protocol on Education and Training, aimed at harmonising educational systems.

Despite progress, Coulibaly acknowledged lingering challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and unequal access to digital tools, which continue to hinder widespread adoption.

Citing former South African President Thabo Mbeki, she reinforced the critical imperative: “If Africa wants to take part in the global knowledge economy, it must allow every child to access information technologies from school.”

The overarching goal, she concluded, is to build a West Africa where every child can learn, thrive, and contribute to the community’s prosperity.

For Nigeria, Senator Osita Ngwu, Minority Whip and Vice Chairman of the Ecowas Parliament’s Health Standing Committee, stressed the nation’s commitment to staying current in a rapidly evolving world.

“The world is growing technologically. We have to stay in touch to be sure we’re not left behind,” Senator Ngwu stated. He affirmed Nigeria’s dynamic approach to evolving technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, ensuring the nation continues to adapt its frameworks and align with global standards.

Deputy Speaker of Senegal’s National Assembly, Ismaila Diallo, called for a unified regional strategy to embrace digital transformation, warning against the risks of marginalisation.

He pointed to Africa’s burgeoning tech startup landscape as evidence of its untapped potential, arguing that this dynamism necessitates bold, ambitious, and unified educational projects to foster inclusive societies.

The Dakar meeting is expected to yield key recommendations for adoption across Ecowas member states, charting a new course for educational development and bolstering West Africa’s competitive position in the digital age.