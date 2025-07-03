NEA unveils $14M project to enhance climate resilience

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has launched a $14 million project aimed at enhancing climate resilience in the Greater Banjul Area, which faces increasing risks from floods, coastal erosion, and drought. This initiative, called the Climate-resilient Banjul: Enhancing Urban Resilience in the Greater Banjul Area (CLIMB) project, is funded by a grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and will be implemented in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The project is currently being developed to tackle the pressing climate change challenges faced by communities in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA).

The project aims to protect over 350,000 people through ecosystem-based solutions, sustainable infrastructure, and improved urban planning. Planned activities feature climate-smart urban farming, improved drainage systems, and the establishment of community-led urban resilience committees. The implementation period is set for six years and will align with other regional initiatives, such as the World Bank’s West Africa Coastal Areas Management Programme (WACA). It will be implemented by the National Environment Agency (NEA), with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) serving as the accredited agency.

Addressing journalists recently at a news conference, Omar Sey, Director of Technical Service Network, said the Greater Banjul Area is faced with challenges ranging from unplanned urban expansion leading to communities expanding into high-risk areas.

“Intense rainfall has over the past years led to severe flooding impacting approximately 50,000 people,” he said.

Mr Sey added that the project will adopt an integrated approach to enhance urban resilience, combining ecosystem-based solutions with sustainable livelihoods and the development of green and grey infrastructure.

“The project is designed to deliver both short-term relief and long-term transformative change.”

He said the project will be executed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR), Banjul City, Kanifing Municipal, and Brikama Area Councils, the Gambia Tourism Board, and civil society organisations.

“It will compliment the West Africa Coastal Areas Management Program (WACA) to ensure a coordinated and scaled-up approach to tackling coastal and urban resilience challenges,” he added.

Dr Genesis T Yengoh, Chief Technical Adviser of the UNEP/GEF-6 Land/Seascape Project, made a detailed presentation on the viability of the project.