Egypt, Gambia mark 60 years of ties with talks on regional security

- Advertisement -

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty hosted his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara for discussions to deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

Abdelatty said Egypt was ready to support Gambia’s development goals and expand its technical assistance programmes.

The two sides highlighted existing educational and health cooperation, including Al-Azhar scholarships, an Arabic language centre in Gambia, and constructing an Egyptian-funded hospital in Gambia’s capital, Banjul.

- Advertisement -

Egypt has also hosted training programmes for over 120 Gambian professionals in the past decade.

Security in West Africa and the Sahel also featured prominently in the talks.

Abdelatty expressed concern about ongoing instability in Libya and Sudan, stressing that Egypt views regional security as directly linked to its own.

- Advertisement -

He also updated Tangara on Egypt’s mediation efforts to halt Israel’s war on Gaza, reaffirming Cairo’s support for Palestinian statehood in international forums.