Embassy in Washington meets Kunta Kinteh Foundation

The counsellor at the Gambian Embassy in US, Ousman Fisco Njie Monday 13 March 2023 received Curtis Smith, a partner of Kunta Kinteh Foundation in Washington, DC.

Counsellor Njie warmly welcomed Mr Smith to the embassy and assured him of the unwavering commitment of the embassy in promoting Gambian culture across the US and beyond. He said the embassy is looking into possibilities of working together with Kunta Kinteh Foundation amongst other African American organisations to bridge the gap that has for so long existed between Gambians and Americans of African descent. He emphasised that bridging such a gap is to educate African Americans about their history and heritage.

Mr Njie renewed the commitment of the Embassy to partner with Kunta Kinteh Foundation once the process is formalised through request to the embassy.

For his part, Mr Saikou Ceesay, First secretary (Information and Cultural Affairs) who coordinated the meeting, said the forthcoming ten (10) days Kunta Kinteh Festival due to be held in The Gambia, from 2 to 12 July could go beyond cultural visit and spur investment in various sectors of the economy.

He used the opportunity to inform the foundation of the forthcoming Passport DC cultural event slated for 6 May 2023 at the embassy. Mr Ceesay said the embassy would appreciate the presence of Kunta Kinteh Foundation at the cultural event as the embassy expects to receive between 3000 to 5000 people. He called on the foundation to formalise the partnership process as earlier echoed by Counsellor Njie which would create the pathway to work with the embassy in supporting various sectors of development in The Gambia.