Gambia briefs OIC members on Rohingya case

Press release

The Gambia OIC Secretariat has on the sidelines of the recently concluded 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, briefed OIC member states on the status of the case it filed on behalf of the OIC against Myanmar for acts of genocide against the Rohingyas at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

The Gambia represented by the Minster of Justice, Dawda Jallow who also doubles as the Chairperson of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations Against the Rohingya, updated the committee on the case at the ICJ, the repatriation process of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and the special account opened at the OIC Secretariat, Jeddah for contributions by member states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Jallow underscored the importance of the case in finding a lasting solution to the Rohingya plight, stating it is the single most important trump card the international community can use to hold Myanmar accountability. He urged member states to support the cost of the trial.

The secretary general of the OIC, HE Hissein Brahim Taha, in his statement commended Gambia’s role towards seeking Justice for the Rohingya. He reiterated the firm position of the OIC to defend the rights and interests of the Rohingya.

In concluding, Minister Jallow thanked member states that have contributed to the course and urged other member states to join in and support in the spirit of shared responsibility and solidarity.