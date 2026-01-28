EU donates media equipment worth D750K to National Assembly

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The European Union on Friday donated broadcast equipment to the National Assembly worth D750,000 in a move aimed at improving transparency and public access to parliamentary proceedings.

The equipment, comprising professional cameras, lenses, and tripods, was donated by International IDEA with funding from the European Union. It is expected to strengthen the Assembly’s capacity to document and broadcast plenary sittings and committee work, allowing citizens to follow legislative activities more closely.

Presenting the items, International IDEA Country Director Jainaba Faye, said the support was part of an ongoing partnership focused on enhancing the Assembly’s communication and outreach. She said the donation responds to gaps identified during the development of the legislature’s three-year communication strategy.

She noted that the intervention builds on earlier support provided to the Assembly, including training for communication staff and the development of a structured communication plan, adding that access to appropriate equipment is critical to making parliamentary work more visible to the public.

Receiving the items on behalf of the institution, Clerk of the National Assembly Kalipha M.M. Mbye welcomed the donation and described effective communication as central to democratic governance. He said debates and oversight lose value if citizens are unable to follow and understand the work of their elected representatives.

Mr Mbye said the new equipment would improve the quality of audio-visual coverage of parliamentary business and help bridge the information gap between lawmakers and the public.

He added that the Assembly would deploy the equipment immediately to support coverage of sittings and oversight activities.

He thanked the European Union and International IDEA for their continued support, noting that the partnership has played a role in strengthening parliamentary processes since the country’s democratic transition.

The donation supports the National Assembly’s 2025–2026 strategic priorities, which place emphasis on digital transformation, transparency, and proactive engagement with the public as part of efforts to modernise the legislature.