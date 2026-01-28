Gambia takes over coordinator role in CCAFRICA

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Gambia has officially taken over as the Coordinator of the Codex Coordinating Committee for Africa (CCAFRICA) from Uganda, marking a significant milestone in the country’s leadership role in continental food safety, governance, and standards harmonisation. This appointment, confirmed at the 48th Session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission in Rome, Italy, positions The Gambia to provide coordinated, data-driven, and forward-looking leadership in addressing emerging challenges like climate change, food insecurity, and biodiversity loss.

Director General of the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA), Momodou Bah, assured partners that The Gambia will remain a reliable partner to CCAFRICA, supporting member countries in protecting consumer health, promoting fair trade practices, and advancing food trade across Africa. The Vice President Muhammed Jallow emphasised The Gambia’s commitment to strengthening effective participation in Codex, building national and regional capacities, and advocating for harmonised standards.

The Gambia’s approach will be guided by inclusiveness, transparency, and consensus-building, recognising the diversity of capacities across the continent. Strong collaboration between trade authorities, food, and technical agencies at national, regional, and continental levels is crucial for success.